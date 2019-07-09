Miasolé sets new flexible CIGS efficiency record

Miasolé today announced that it has reached 17.44% effiency with a flexible module using copper, indium gallium selenide (CIGS) technology. The efficiency has been independently confirmed by Fraunhofer ISE, and will be added to the collection of PV records in the journal Progress in Photovoltaics.

The record was achieved on a module with aperture area measuring 1.08m², which was produced on Miasolé’s production line in Santa Clara, California. The CIGS cell material is deposited onto a flexible substrate via a physical vapor deposition process, which the company says produces high-efficiency solar cells at a high throughput.

CIGS technology has the potential for production of lightweight, flexible solar modules. Though it has been produced commercially in small quantities for many years, industrial interest in the technology has grown in recent years, with several GW of new production capacity ramping up in Asia.

According to Miasolé, the flexible CIGS technology it has developed can be used in building and even vehicle integrated panels. “We will continue to lead the industry by providing innovative and powerful products that enable new applications for solar power,” stated Chief Technology Officer Atiye Bayman.

Fellow Hanergy subsidiary Solibro has held the record for CIGS efficiency in a ‘traditional’ rigid solar module since early 2018, while veteran Japanese manufacturer Solar Frontier which, has produced CIGS modules commercially for several decades, set the overall world record for the technology at 22.9%, achieved on a cell measuring 1cm².

Several leading research institutes, including imec and Solliance, have reported efficiencies well in excess of 20% for tandem cells combining perovskite and CIGS layers. Back in January 2019, the latter reported 21.5% efficiency for such a tandem cell, the CIGS layer of which was provided by Miasolé.