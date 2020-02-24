Dutch golf club to diversify with 147 MW solar park but will grid congestion bunker the plans?

The Dorhout Mees golf club needs to diversify because of falling membership and participation in the sport.

Dutch solar project developer Solarfields is planning a 147 MW plant in the town of Dronten in the central Netherlands.

The company said the project, in the province of Flevoland, has been allocated government subsidies under the SDE+ (Stimulering Duurzame Energieproductie) program for large scale renewable energy projects.

The Dorhout Mees solar park – near a golf course owned by the company of the same name – is set to be the country’s biggest large scale solar plant. The developer has scheduled construction to start next year.

“Dorhout Mees contacted us a few years ago to find out whether the construction and operation of a solar park on part of their golf courses could be an opportunity to make more sustainable and efficient use of its terrain,” said Solarfields.

New income stream

The solar developer added, Dorhout Mees wants to diversify its income as aging members are playing less golf and the sport is witnessing a decline in new participants.

Flevoland is one of the Dutch provinces which has been afflicted by grid congestion which prompted the nation’s largest utility, Liander, to blame rising demand for solar power for constrained capacity on its medium-voltage network last month.

Solarfields did not comment on whether it anticipated grid connection hold-ups.

Dutch transmission system operator Enexis this month said it was ramping up grid capacity by 1 GW with 11 mobile, medium voltage substations. The mobile units will be used in the provinces of Groningen, Drenthe and Overijssel, which are also affected by grid constraints.