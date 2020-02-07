Netherlands to address grid constraints for renewables with 1 GW of mobile medium-voltage substations

Dutch transmission system operator Enexis is ramping up its grid capacity by 1 GW by deploying 11 mobile medium voltage substations. The measure is aimed at reducing grid congestion in the northern parts of the Netherlands, where grid capacity is currently too limited to enable the connection of more solar parks and other renewable energy facilities.

The company is investing around €43 billion in the new “e-house” substations. The advantage of the mobile stations, Enexis explained, is that they can be quickly supplied by the manufacturer as a whole, without costing the grid operator much extra manpower. It tested four pilot substations last year, it added.

The first mobile substation should be operational by the end of this year, with all 11 stations to be built in the provinces of Groningen, Drenthe, and Overijssel, which are the regions that are most affected by grid congestion. “In practice, this means that we can connect additional solar parks or wind farms earlier. And with that we can shorten the waiting list,” said Han Slootweg, director of network strategy for Enexis.

The use of the stations will be accompanied by legal changes to enable regional grid operators to use spare transformers for the integration of renewable energy. The new rules will also help national grid operator TenneT to add extra grid capacity. In October, the company announced a €235 million plan to enhance grid capacity in the northern Netherlands. The investment, Tennet said, comes on top of €1 billion it recently spent on grid capacity expansions.

In January 2019, it began to raise concerns about capacity constraints blocking the deployment of more solar in the provinces of Groningen, Drenthe and Overijssel.

In late 2019, Energie-Nederland and lobby groups Holland Solar and NWEA said that around 700 MW of solar and wind capacity would miss out on SDE+ large-scale renewables incentives if grid congestion in the northern regions was not properly addressed.

In December, Enexis, natural gas infrastructure specialist Gasunie and oil supplier Nederlandse Aardolie Maatschappij BV (NAM) said that they were considering the use of excess solar capacity in the northern Netherlands to produce hydrogen.