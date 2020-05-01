Chinese manufacturers join forces to build 5 GW module factory

Solar manufacturers Seraphim and Lu’An Solar have announced that they will open a 5 GW PV panel manufacturing facility in the Jiangsu Yixing Economic Development Zone, in China’s Jiangsu province.
The companies said they have now signed a contract for the RMB4 billion ($566.4 million) project with the Jiangsu Yixing Economic Development Zone committee. Due to the Covid-19 crisis, the groundbreaking ceremony was performed via an online streaming session.
The factory will be part of the 2020 Yixing Major Projects to Build a New Energy Industry Highland, which is expected to spur industrial development in the county. The project will involve a total investment of RMB12 billion.
The two manufacturers said that they will produce the high-efficiency modules at the new facility, but they did not disclose any additional details.
Seraphim and Lu’An solar are already jointly operating a 1 GW solar factory in Shanxi province, where they produce half-cell solar modules, including dual glass and bifacial PV products. Seraphim also plans to open a solar module factory in South Africa, while Lu’An operates a 5 GW PERC solar cell factory.
