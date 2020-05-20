Romania’s largest gas provider set to embrace renewables

Romgaz is apparently ready to follow the well-trodden path to clean energy.

One of Eastern Europe’s largest gas providers has reportedly announced an intent to invest in large scale renewables.

Romanian media outlets have reported Romgaz, which is 70.1% owned by the Romanian government, has tendered for consultants to help it develop solar, wind, biogas and geothermal project feasibility studies.

The fossil fuel business reportedly wants to identify opportunities for growth and diversification in the context of the EU’s energy policy for a transition to a carbon-free economy.

Local media stated Romgaz wants to assess how much of its power fleet could be devoted to solar and gas generation and to identify technology solutions and project locations.

The news comes after Austrian owned oil and gas supplier OMV Petrom last week announced a plan to install PV arrays on 78 of its gas stations in Romania.