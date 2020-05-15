Romanian oil provider goes solar

OMV Petron wants to install solar on 37 of its gas stations in Romania.

Oil and gas provider OMV Petrom, which is majority-owned by Austrian oil and gas producer OMV, has installed PV systems on the rooftops of 40 gas stations in Romania.

The Romanian company said it invested around €1.3 million in the new systems, which will cover around 10% of the power needs of each gas station. Annual power generation from the arrays has been estimated at around 30,000 kWh.

“We are planning to raise the number our gas stations powered by solar to 78 by the end of this year,” said Radu Capraum, an OMV Petrom board member.

The company said that measures it has adopted since 2010 to reduce its carbon footprint have already facilitated a 22% reduction in CO2 emissions. It expects it to reduce them by another 27% by 2025.

OMW Petrom entered the renewable energy business in 2010 with the acquisition of a wind farm in Romania.