Futurasun doubles production capacity to 1 GW

Italian solar manufacturer Futurasun has opened its second panel fab at the Taizhou photovoltaic district, near Shanghai, China.

Two new production lines – supplied by an unspecified Chinese company – have doubled the site’s annual production capacity to 1 GW. The new lines will process 166-210mm half-cut cells for 2,120 x 1,050mm modules.

“The half-cut configuration and the increase in number of busbars – the distinctive feature of Futurasun’s latest top-range modules – improve the panel’s efficiency and duration,” said the manufacturer. “Even during the [Covid-19] lockdown we kept going, designing and launching three new modules, bringing renewable energy to new countries, organizing virtual trade fairs in multiple languages. In a race against the clock, and despite the challenges this odd year has thrown at us, we have even doubled our production capacity,” said Futurasun CEO Alessandro Barin.

One of the modules made at the site is a monocrystalline PERC product with a 60-cell dual-glass structure and power output of 320-330 W which was launched in February.

The company is headquartered in Cittadella, in the Padua province of northern Italy. The company’s Italian staff, said Futurasun, focus on R&D in areas such as interdigitated back-contact (IBC) cells, cylindrical ribbons, glass-glass solutions and modules with independent sections.