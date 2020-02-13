FuturaSun launches glass-glass mono module

Italian solar module producer FuturaSun has unveiled a monocrystalline PERC panel with a 60-cell dual-glass structure and power output of 320-330 W.
The Duetto module, according to the manufacturer, boasts strong resistance to adverse weather thanks to two coupled, 2mm sheets of tempered glass which are said to ensure maximum mechanical stability and excellent resistance and durability.
The company claims its 1,686mm by 1,008mm by 30mm panel is resistant to snow, wind, hail and humidity as well as salt in marine areas and sand in deserts. The module also features an anodized black aluminum frame with mounting and drainage holes.
The 22kg product, which comes with a 15-year warranty and 30-year performance guarantee, is also said to show a maximum output drop of 0.5% per year, with around 85% of output expected at the end of the 30th year of operation.
“The transparency between cells and the black frame (30 mm high) make it the ideal solution in places where photovoltaic solutions are also an architectural element,” the company said.
The 330 W panel has a claimed efficiency of 19.78% with FuturaSun reporting the 325 W and 320 W versions have efficiencies of 19.48% and 19.18%, respectively.
