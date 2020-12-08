Total launches tool to estimate solar potential of unexploited land

From pv magazine France

Total Quadran, a renewable energy unit of French oil and energy company Total, has launched a new online tool to help French landowners, farmers, industrial businesses and communities identify the most suitable surfaces for the deployment of utility-scale solar power plants, particularly degraded or polluted land, parking areas and quarries in France.

The platform, known as Je Valorise Mon Terrain (I value my ground plot), enables these entities to estimate the eligibility of their respective properties for solar power plant installations by calculating the eligibility score. If it reaches two stars, the user will be called back by the Total Quadran teams to study in more detail the project that could be developed on the unexploited land.

Total Quadran oversees all stages for selected projects, from feasibility studies to construction, commissioning and operation.

The tool is simple to use and will soon evolve to include the estimation of large rooftop areas, Total said. The French group has also developed with Google Cloud the Solar Mapper analytical prediction tool to accelerate PV deployment by providing rapid estimates of household solar energy potential.

Both initiatives are part of the group's plan to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. Total is planning to have a renewable energy capacity of 35 GW by 2025. It currently has around 7 GW.