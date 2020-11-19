Total expands EV business

From pv magazine France

France's Total has acquired Charging Solutions, a German provider of recharging stations for electric vehicles, for an undisclosed sum. The Munich-based company will now be integrated with Total Deutschland, the German unit of Total.

It will become the operator of a network of 2,000 charging points at private business locations throughout Germany, including some that are accessible to the general public.

“The ambition of Total is to operate 150,000 charge points in Europe by 2025. The acquisition of Charging Solutions will allow us to accelerate our development on the German market” said Alexis Vovk, president of marketing. “Electric charging is modifying the traditional model of energy supply for vehicles, from the distribution at service-stations to a multi-channel distribution: at work, at home, in public places, in commercial areas or at service-stations. We expect a strong growth on the professional and B2B segment and we will be ready to cater to their needs with dedicated charging solutions.”

Popular content

Total has also won a concession tender held by the municipal government of Paris to modernize and expand its public EV charging point network. ‘

“The new network, which combines the Belib network – from which it derives its name – and the former Autolib network, will ultimately encompass 2,300 EV charge points, an increase of 56% compared to the number currently in service,” the company said.