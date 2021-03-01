Germany deployed more than half a gigawatt of solar in January

From pv magazine Germany
Germany’s federal network agency, the Bundesnetzagentur, has reported 536 MW of new PV systems were registered in January, marking a slight increase from December, when new additions totaled 525 MW; and a slight drop from January 2020, when newly installed PV capacity was 579 MW.
Most of the December capacity–493.3 MW–comes from PV systems not exceeding 750 kW in size, of which 406 MW is represented by PV systems under the country's FIT scheme and 87.3 MW of projects selected through tenders that have not been awarded feed-in premium payments. Furthermore, the Bundesnetzagentur registered the grid connection of 43 MW of projects selected through tenders that have been awarded feed-in premium payments.
The cumulative capacity of all subsidized PV systems in Germany reached 54.1 GW at the end of January.
Starting from today, tariffs for PV systems will fall 1.4%. The FIT for rooftop systems of up to 10 kW capacity will fall under the €0.08/kWh threshold for the first time, to reach €0.0792/kWh. The payment for installations with a capacity between 10 and 40 kW will be €0.077/kWh.
Systems with a capacity of 40-100 kW will receive €0.0604/kWh from today. The payment for projects with a 40-750 kW capacity will be €0.0544/kWh. For other systems up to 100 kW in size, there is a fixed FIT of €0.04/kWh.
