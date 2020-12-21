Germany’s tender for utility-scale PV concludes with lowest price of €0.0488/kWh

From pv magazine Germany

Germany's Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur) has allocated 256.9 MW of solar power in the tender for PV projects exceeding 750 kW in size held on December 1.

The tender, as all previous rounds, was largely oversubscribed, with 186 bids with a combined capacity of 936 MW having been submitted.

The round's final prices range between €0.0488 and €0.0526/kWh, which compares to a range of €0.0498 to €0.0536 in the previous round. The final average price was €0.0510/kWh, slightly down from €0.0523 in the previous tender.

Popular content

A total of 42 bids were excluded from the procurement exercise. This large number of exclusions, according to the Bundesnetzagentur, was due to the high numbers of projects that exceeded the permitted bid amount. The Federal Network Agency suspects the reason for this to be the recent approval of Germany's new renewable energy law and the related changes in the tendering scheme for renewables.



The next tender for utility-scale PV will be held on March 1.