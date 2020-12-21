Germany’s tender for utility-scale PV concludes with lowest price of €0.0488/kWh

From pv magazine Germany
Germany's Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur) has allocated 256.9 MW of solar power in the tender for PV projects exceeding 750 kW in size held on December 1.
The tender, as all previous rounds, was largely oversubscribed, with 186 bids with a combined capacity of 936 MW having been submitted.
The round's final prices range between €0.0488 and €0.0526/kWh, which compares to a range of €0.0498 to €0.0536 in the previous round. The final average price was €0.0510/kWh, slightly down from €0.0523 in the previous tender.
Popular content
A total of 42 bids were excluded from the procurement exercise. This large number of exclusions, according to the Bundesnetzagentur, was due to the high numbers of projects that exceeded the permitted bid amount. The Federal Network Agency suspects the reason for this to be the recent approval of Germany's new renewable energy law and the related changes in the tendering scheme for renewables.
The next tender for utility-scale PV will be held on March 1.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.