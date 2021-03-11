Hanwha Q Cells secures 300 MW order for 2.1 GW floating complex in South Korea

South Korean module manufacturer Hanwha Q Cells, a unit of the chemical group Hanwha, will provide with 300 MW of PV panels, Saemangeum Solar Power Co, Ltd, which is the Korean state-owned company responsible for the construction of a 2.1 GW floating solar complex that the South Korean government is developing near the Saemangeum tidal flats, on the coast of the Yellow Sea.

“A consortium led by Hanhwa Q Cells has been selected as preferred bidder,” a company spokesperson told pv magazine, without disclosing more details.



The manufacturer will likely supply its special panels developed for floating PV plants. These products are already being used in a 41 MW floating project that the company will build at a dam in Hapcheon, in South Korea's South Gyeongsang province, for Korea Water Resources Corp, which is a governmental agency that manages water resources.

SK Group, South Korea's third-largest conglomerate, was chosen as a preferred bidder for a 200 MW portion of the Saemangeum solar complex in September.



The Korean government unveiled the KRW4.6 trillion ($4.07 billion) project in July 2019 and it overcame its first hurdle four months later, when the South Korean Ministry of Defense confirmed that the huge plant would not affect flight operations at a nearby U.S. armed forces base.