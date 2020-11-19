Hanwha Q Cells unveils special panels for floating PV

Hanwha Q Cells has developed a new series of solar modules for floating solar power plants.

The new lineup features two different products: the Q.Peak Duo L-G6.1 panel for PV systems with a maximum voltage of 1,000 V, and the Q.Peak Duo L-G6.2 module for systems with a maximum voltage of 1,500 V.

The first product has a power output of 414 W and a conversion efficiency of 19.4%. Its short-circuit current is 10.74 A, while its open-circuit voltage is 48.63 V. For the second panel, the power output is 420 W and the efficiency rating is 19.6%. Its short-circuit current is 10.79 A, while the open-circuit voltage is 48.88 V.

The two products measure 2,080 mm × 1,030 mm × 35 mm and weigh in at 25 kg each. They can be used with operating temperatures of between -40 C and 85 C. The operating temperature coefficient is -0.36% per degree (Celsius). They come with a 25-year linear power output guarantee and a 12-year product guarantee. The junction box has an IP 68 rating and can withstand long periods submerged in water.

The panel's front side is covered with 3.2mm of tempered glass, while the rear side is covered with a polyolefin elastomer (POE) backsheet.

“The use of POE with low moisture and vapor transmission ensures long-term reliability of the solar power generation business in aquatic environments,” the PV manufacturer said.

The two products are also equipped with an enhanced frame that can purportedly withstand push-pull loads of 5,400/5,400 pascal.

“We mostly sell our floating modules for EPC projects,” a Hanhwa Q Cells spokesperson told pv magazine.

The panels will be used in a 41 MW floating project that the company will build at a dam in Hapcheon, in South Korea's South Gyeongsang province, for Korea Water Resources Corp., which is a governmental agency that manages water resources.