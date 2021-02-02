Longi launches 420 W panel for rooftop applications

Chinese monocrystalline solar module manufacturer Longi has unveiled its new half-cell Hi-MO 4 monofacial PV module for applications in residential, commercial, and industrial PV projects.

The new module has a power output of 410/420 W and a conversion efficiency between 20.5% and 21.0%. It has a size of 1924 x 1038 mm, a weight of 22 kg and a total surface of around 2 m2. “The width of the module is standardized, while three different length options allow the Hi-MO 4m series to maximize the photovoltaic system's installation capacity in residential rooftops,” the manufacturer specified.

“In terms of electrical matching, the current at maximum power of the Hi-MO 4m module is lower than 11A, which is a perfect match for the various brands of string inverters, power optimizers and micro inverters available worldwide,” Longi further explained, adding that the product also has strong resistance to wind and snow loads.

The new product will be part of the Hi-MO 4 series that Longi launched in early 2019 and includes two more panels: a 60-cell panel with a power output of 370-385 W, a conversion efficiency ranging from 20.3% to 21.1%, with a size of 1755 x 1038 mm and a weight of 19.5 kg; and a 72-cell panel with a power output of 450-460 W, a conversion efficiency ranging from 20.7% to 21.2%, with a size of 2094 x 1038 mm and a weight of 23 kg.

All the modules of the series can be used with operating temperatures ranging from -40 C to 85 C, while the operating temperature coefficient is -0.35% per degree (Celsius). They come with a 25-year linear power output guarantee and a 12-year product guarantee. The junction box has an IP 68 rating. The panel's front side is covered with 3.2 mm of coated tempered glass.