Residential single-phase hybrid inverter from Fronius

Austrian inverter manufacturer Fronius has launched the Primo GEN24 Plus hybrid inverter for residential applications.

The single-phase, 230 V device is available in six power classes, ranging from 3 kW to 6 kW and has a DC input voltage range of 65 V to 600 V.

The inverter measures 474x530x165mm and weighs between 15.4 and 19 kg. It offers a reported efficiency of 97.6% and a European efficiency of 96.8%, for the smallest device, and 97.1% for the biggest.

The product comes with two maximum power point tracking (MPPT) inputs while its MPPT range is 65-530 V. Its maximum input current (DC) spans from 22 A to 12 A and the maximum short circuit current from 33 A to 18 A. It is equipped with IP66 protection, regulated air cooling, and can be used in projects at altitudes of up to 4,000m and with temperatures ranging from -40 degrees Celsius to 60 degrees Celsius.

“The Primo has countless open interfaces for linking together the energy, storage, mobility, heating and cooling sectors,” the manufacturer said in a statement. “We’ve packed it full of future-proof technology to make it possible to get the most out of the photovoltaic system over the decades.”

The inverter has another feature, called PV Point, which Fronius describes as a backup power socket providing backup power supply without the need for a battery. “This can be used to operate vital loads such as laptops, smartphones or small freezers,” the company explained.

The device is compatible with the residential battery Battery-Box Premium HVS/HVM, from Chinese manufacturer BYD. The BYD Battery-Box Premium Line is available in small, HVS, and large, HVM versions. Their capacities range from 5.1 kWh to 10.2 kWh (HVS) and 8.3-22.1 kWh (HVM). The lithium iron phosphate system is modular and can be expanded in 2.6 kWh stages for the HVS version, and in 2.8 kWh phases for the HVM product.

“Parallel operation of the modular BYD Battery-Box Premium HVS/HVM in combination with the Primo GEN24 Plus enables a storage capacity of up to 57.96 kWh,” Fronius stated. “This makes it possible to create storage solutions for commercial applications, intelligent charging solutions for electric vehicle fleets or a profitable and sustainable alternative to diesel-powered emergency generators.”