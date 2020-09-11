Residential storage solution with BYD battery, Fronius inverter

BYD and Austrian inverter manufacturer Fronius have have started offering the BYD Battery-Box Premium storage system and the Fronius Symo GEN24 Plus inverter as a bundle.

“The system combination provides installers and customers with benefits such as a very easy installation and commissioning, a sustainable service concept, and a very high system efficiency,” the companies said. “The modular design of the Battery-Box system and its versatility also makes it THE go-to system for application options from residential to light commercial, for one-phase and three-phase systems, on- and off-grid projects for energy back-up and emergency power supply.”

They also said the Symo GEN24 Plus inverter is compatible with the Battery-Box Premium models HVS 5.1, 7.7 and 10.2, as well as the Battery-Box Premium HVM 11.0 / 13.8 / 16.6 / 19.3 and 22.1.

The Fronius inverter has a maximum efficiency of 98.2% and a European efficiency of 97.7%. Its rated AC power ranges from 6 kW to 10 kW. It measures 549 mm x 527 x 180 mm and weighs 24 kg.

The BYD Battery-Box Premium Line is available in small HVS and large HVM versions. Their capacities range from 5.1 kWh to 10.2 kWh (HVS) and 8.3-22.1 kWh (HVM). The lithium iron phosphate system is modular and can be expanded in 2.6 kWh stages for the HVS version and in 2.8 kWh phases for the HVM product.

The Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer and storage specialist said that PV system owners can can connect up to eight 2.76 kWh HVM battery modules in series to achieve a usable capacity of up to 22.1 kWh. “A connection of up to three identical Battery-Box Premium HVM allows a maximum capacity of 66.2 kWh,” it added.