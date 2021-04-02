Weekly Round-Up: Floating PV in Spain, Albania, unsubsidized solar in Germany, Portugal

The Peruvian Ministry of Energy and Mines (Minem) granted last week the final concession for the 116.45 MW Clemesí Solar Power Plant project, which will be built by the Peruvian subsidiary of Italian energy company Enel Green Power in the district of Moquegua, located in province of Mariscal Nieto. The US$95.3 million (€81.0 million) project will be commissioned within 25 months. Earlier this year, the Peruvian subsidiary of French energy company Engie received a temporary concession for the 300 MW Hanaqpampa Solar Power Plant, which it plans to develop in Moquegua.

Indian solar EPC solution provider Sterling & Wilson won a second order worth US$ 121.7 million (€103.4 million) from an existing client in the Pacific Northwest region of the United States. The Indian contractor said the order covered turn-key execution, operation and maintenance of the solar project. The plant is scheduled to be commissioned by March 2022. Sterling and Wilson Solar Solutions’ latest award follows a US$ 99 million (€84.1 million) award for a 194 MW project in the US. Its cumulative orders booked in the country now stand at around US$ 260 million (€220.9 million).

Korporata Elektroenergjitike Shqiptare (KESH), the largest utility company in Albania, is building the first floating solar plant in the Western Balkans. The 12.9 MW plant will be built on the Vau i Dejës hydropower plant reservoir. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has approved a €9.1 million (US$ 10.7 million) project finance loan provided on a commercial basis. “Although modest in size, the project holds opportunities not only for the further development of public generation assets on a strong commercial, technical and environmental basis, but also showcases the know-how that is required to operate a hybrid hydro-photovoltaic system,” commented KESH CEO Besjan Kadiu.

German consultancy Aream Advisory and Dutch developer Naga Solar began construction of an 11.2 MW unsubsidized solar plant in Bavaria. The project, which will go online in August, will be refinanced through a PPA with RWE's trading subsidiary. “We are pleased to have completed our second transaction with NaGa Solar and to be operating the first PPA project in Germany,” Markus Voigt, CEO of Aream Group, said on Tuesday. In February, Naga Solar announced the creation of Ampyr Solar Europe, a joint venture with AGP Group and Hartree Partners, that will develop at least 4 GW of solar projects across the Netherlands, UK and Germany.

Popular content

German EPC services provider Belectric commissioned the first green hybrid power plant in the Netherlands for Swedish multinational power company Vattenfall. The project includes a 38 MW ground-mounted photovoltaic system on 30 hectares, a 22 MW wind farm and a 12 MW battery storage system. The hybrid power plant was built on the island of Goeree-Overflakkee in the province of South Holland, around 30 kilometres south west of Rotterdam. “The solar farm completed by Belectric complements the power generation profile of the wind farm. They are combined with a battery storage system which results in a utility-scale green power plant, which will play an important role in helping stabilise the power grid,” reads a press note. Belectric will also take on the operation and maintenance of the photovoltaic power plant in the coming years.

Lisbon-based oil and gas company Galp awarded last week the construction of its first large-scale photovoltaic solar energy project in Portugal, in the Municipality of Alcoutim, to the consortium formed by Jayme da Costa and Visabeira. The 144 MW project, which covers an area of 250 hectares, is expected to start operations in the first quarter of 2022. “The commitment to transforming the country's energy sector to a more sustainable model … is clear in the projects we lead in electric mobility, biofuels or decentralized energy production, and will accelerate in the near future in areas such as hydrogen or the batteries value chain,” said Susana Quintana Plaza, Galp's chief operating officer in charge of Renewables and New Businesses. Galp has committed to invest up to 55% of its annual investment in projects related to energy transition, renewable energy sources and new businesses.

The Port of Malaga has submitted a proposal for the development of photovoltaic energy installations to the European project Poseidon, funded by the Innovation Fund program. The main objective is the design and construction of an electrical infrastructure for Pier 1 and 2 of the Guadiaro dock, where the new megayacht marina will be located, with a supply of up to 2.1 MW of power from 100% renewable sources. An onshore power supply (OPS) is proposed for this solution, which will be managed through blockchain technology to guarantee that the origin of this energy is 100% renewable. Continuing with the green conversion of the Port of Malaga, the project proposes the design and construction of a 0.8 MW solar plant to supply electricity to the main facilities of Pier 3. The proposal includes the feasibility study and the project design of a 2.5 MW floating photovoltaic plant that could provide service to the docks dedicated to cruise ships.