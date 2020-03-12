Belectric commissions 250 MW of solar in India

From pv magazine India

German EPC services provider Belectric has commissioned 250 MW (AC) of solar capacity for Fortum Solar India in the Indian state of Karnataka. Spread across five sites, collectively the project is one of India’s largest PV installations.

Belectric carried out the construction and commissioning work and will provide operation and maintenance services. A corresponding long-term O&M agreement was signed in 2018 between Belectric and Fortum.

For the full story, please visit our pv magazine India site.