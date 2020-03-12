Belectric commissions 250 MW of solar in India

The utility-scale PV project, which Belectric built for Fortum Solar India across five sites, is the largest amount of solar capacity that the German EPC services provider has commissioned in the country thus far.
German EPC services provider Belectric has commissioned 250 MW (AC) of solar capacity for Fortum Solar India in the Indian state of Karnataka. Spread across five sites, collectively the project is one of India’s largest PV installations.
Belectric carried out the construction and commissioning work and will provide operation and maintenance services. A corresponding long-term O&M agreement was signed in 2018 between Belectric and Fortum.
Based in New Delhi, Uma reports on the latest PV market trends and projects in India. After gaining an MSc Physics (Electronics) and an MBA, she has gone on to accrue over a decade of experience in technology journalism.
