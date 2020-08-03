Albanian utility set to move forward with 12.9 MW floating PV project

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is considering lending €9.5 million to state-owned Albanian utility Korporata Elektroenergjetike Shqiptare (KESH) for the construction of a 12.9 MW floating PV plant at a reservoir of the Drin River near Vau i Dejës, in Shkodër County, northwestern Albania.
“The project will strengthen KESH’s operational and financial performance through reduced reliance on hydro revenues and due to the floating technology’s positive impact on the water levels of the existing reservoir,” the lender said in a document on its website.
The €13.9 million plant has been planned since December 2018 and would be the largest floating project in the Western Balkans. It is intended the power generated would be sold on the local spot market.
Environmental impact
“Environmental and social issues associated with the project are anticipated to be localized, readily assessed and mitigated, based on an environmental and social due diligence [study],” stated the EBRD.
The plant would be built on a reservoir at the the 260 MW Vau i Dejës Hydroelectric Power Station owned by KESH. The utility, which runs three hydropower plants with a combined generation capacity of 1.3 GW at the Drin River Cascade, operates around 80% of the nation’s generation capacity.
Norwegian renewables company Statkraft, and compatriot floating PV specialist Ocean Sun, are developing a €2 million, 2 MW floating solar project at the former’s 72 MW hydropower plant in Albania’s Elbasan region.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.