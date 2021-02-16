Sterling and Wilson wins $127.5 million order in Egypt

From pv magazine India

Mumbai-based Sterling and Wilson Solar (SWSL) has signed a $127.5 million engineering, procurement and construction order in Kom Ombo, Egypt.

The Indian multinational EPC player said it secured the order from “Saudi Arabia’s leading renewable energy company,” but it did not name the company. The plant will be commissioned before March 2022, according to the company.

SWSL is one of the largest solar EPC and O&M solutions providers in the world. It has already worked on five projects, or more than 322 MWp, in Egypt's Benban Solar Park.

Bikesh Ogra, the director and global CEO of SWSL, said the company's latest plant would be one of Egypt’s largest solar projects.

“Winning this project is an important milestone and further strengthens our focus in the MENA region, which has been a key market for us,” Ogra said.

