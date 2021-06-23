Unsubsidized 50 MW PV project under development in Serbia

Australia-based renewable energy company CPW Global is planning to build a 50 MW solar plant in Sjenica, in the Zlatibor District of southwestern Serbia.
The plant is expected to be built by the special purpose vehicle Kima Solar with an investment of around €40 million and to be grid-connected in 2023. “The project is being planned to sell power to the Serbian South East European Power Exchange (SEEPEX) or other off-takers under a power purchase agreement,” Kima Solar's director, Nikola Stamenov, told pv magazine, adding that the project may also participate in Serbia's future renewables auctions. “Once the details of the auctions will be known, we will decide if and in what capacity we shall participate.”
With regard to the targeted levelized cost of energy (LCOE) for the project, Stamenov said his assumption was that it would be competitive with current market prices, without providing specific figures.
Popular content
When built, the solar facility will be the country's first operational PV plant. More projects should materialize when the auction scheme for renewables promised by the government are put in place.
According to the International Renewable Energy Agency, Serbia had an installed PV capacity of 29 MW at the end of 2020. Last year, only 6 MW of new PV systems were deployed in the country.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.