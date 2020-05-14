Serbia moves forward with renewables auctions

The Serbian government announced a plan in May 2018 to switch from its inefficient feed-in tariff (FIT) program, which facilitated very little solar development, to a new auction scheme. Now, two years after that announcement was made, the country is taking its first practical steps to making the plan actually happen, with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) launching a tender to seek consultants who can help to define and implement the new procurement scheme.

The selected consultants will have to prepare all the related documentation required for the implementation of the renewable energy auctions and provide detailed technical, financial, legal and environmental assistance to the government, among other things. Interested consultants have until June 8 to submit their proposals.

According to the International Renewable Energy Agency, Serbia had installed just 10 MW of PV capacity by the end of 2019. This is probably all the capacity assigned through the expired FIT scheme, which granted rates ranging from €0.124 ($0.15)/kWh to €0.146/kWh for rooftop PV arrays, depending on system size, and €0.09/kWh for ground-mounted installations, all under 12-year power purchase agreements.

According to the Serbian government’s energy strategy, the nation’s cumulative PV capacity is expected to increase by 100 MW in 2025, and 200 MW in 2030.