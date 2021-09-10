France’s largest PV carport is under construction

From pv magazine France

Engie Green, a unit of French energy giant Engie, has begun construction on a 29 MW solar carport at the factory of Netherlands-based car manufacturer Stellantis in Sochaux, in the Bourgogne-Franche-Comté region in eastern France.

The carport, which is being developed with 64,000 solar modules on a surface of 22 hectares, is intended to cover 30% of the factory's electricity demand and is expected to come online in October 2022.

Described by its developer as the largest project of its kind in France to date, the solar carport will host some 10,000 vehicles.

Popular content

The project is part of a plan to make the manufacturing facility completely carbon-free over the next years.

The second-largest solar carport under construction in France is a 17 MW facility located at Disneyland Paris. France's Urbasolar, a subsidiary of Switzerland-based Axpo, is developing the project, which will include 67,500 solar panels across a surface spanning 17 hectares.

The facility will produce enough renewable energy to supply around 17% of the park's current electricity consumption.