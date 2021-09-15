Niger launches tender for 50 MW solar park

Niger had an installed PV capacity of 27 MW at the end of 2020.

Niger‘s Ministry of Petroleum, Energy and Renewable Energy has launched a tender for the construction of a 50 MW solar power station at Gorou Banda near Niamey, the country’s capital.

Interested developers will have time until November 22 to submit their bids.

The project is being developed under the World Bank Group’s Scaling Solar program and with the support of the French Development Agency and the European Union. The Central African nation joined the Scaling Solar initiative in mid-June.

Under development since 2017, the solar park will use the same grid connection as a co-located, 100 MW, diesel-fueled thermal power plant that was commissioned in 2017. They will both be connected to a medium-voltage substation in Zabori.

Niger had an installed PV capacity of around 27 MW at the end of 2020. The country is currently meeting all of its power demand with electricity imports from Nigeria. Niger's electric utility, Nigelec, has an installed power generation capacity of around 140 MW. The access rate to power in the country is only 15%.