Niger joins the Scaling Solar club

The government wants 30% of its power from clean energy sources by 2035 and the 50 MW of solar targeted by the World Bank would make up two-thirds of that ambition.

A recent report into the progress of the UN's universal access to electricity ambition found only 2% of Niger's population have access to clean cooking facilities.

Graphic by Max Hall for pv magazine

Share

The Central African nation of Niger is the latest country to join the World Bank‘s Scaling Solar initiative, the multilateral lender announced today.

The World Bank's private-sector arm, the International Finance Corp (IFC), said it would work with Niger's Ministry of Petroleum, Energy and Renewable Energy and state-owned utility Société Nigérienne d'Électricité to attract private-sector investment to help tender and develop 50 MW of solar generation capacity.

Popular content

That would amount to around 20% of the nation's total power generation capacity, said the IFC on its website today, as the government aims to source 30% of its power from renewables by 2035.

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.