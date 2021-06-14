Niger joins the Scaling Solar club

The Central African nation of Niger is the latest country to join the World Bank‘s Scaling Solar initiative, the multilateral lender announced today.
The World Bank's private-sector arm, the International Finance Corp (IFC), said it would work with Niger's Ministry of Petroleum, Energy and Renewable Energy and state-owned utility Société Nigérienne d'Électricité to attract private-sector investment to help tender and develop 50 MW of solar generation capacity.
That would amount to around 20% of the nation's total power generation capacity, said the IFC on its website today, as the government aims to source 30% of its power from renewables by 2035.
