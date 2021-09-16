Italy deployed 362 MW of PV in H1

Italy installed around 362.4 MW of solar in the first six months of this year, according to new figures from ANIE Rinnovabili, and additional data from grid operator Terna.

This result compares to 259 MW in the first half of 2020 and 231 MW in the same period a year earlier. The 2020 statistics, however, did not include a 103 MW solar plant that Danish developer European Energy built in the southern region of Apulia and which began commercial operations in late June of last year. This means that the newly installed capacity for the first half of this year is almost the same as that deployed in the first six months of 2020.

Most of this year's capacity was installed in the second quarter, when PV systems totaling 210.6 MW were connected to the Italian grid.

According to the latest statistics, PV projects that do not exceed 1 MW in size represented almost all of the newly deployed capacity, at 325.3 MW. Solar parks over 1 MW only accounted for 37.1 MW of the total. The increasing success of rooftop PV is currently being ensured by the 110% fiscal break for rooftop PV linked to building renovations. The so-called “super-bonus” for building renovation projects, which was introduced in May 2020 to help revive the country’s economy from the Covid-19 crisis, was recently extended through 2022.

Residential PV systems up to 20 kW in size still accounted for the largest share, at around 163.6 MW of capacity. PV systems ranging from 20 kW to 100 kW accounted for 66.1 MW of the total. Meanwhile, commercial and industrial PV installations ranging from 100 kW to 1 MW hit 95.5 MW in the first six months of the year.

The parts of the country with the highest development volumes were the Lombardy region, which brought 66.8 MW of new solar online, and the northern region of Veneto, with 64.2 MW. Sicily and Emilia-Romagna finished the first half of the year with 32.0 MW and 41.4 MW, respectively.

The provisional figures indicate that Italy exceeded 22.4 GW of solar capacity at the end of June. The nation’s National Integrated Plan for Climate and Energy aims for 50 GW of solar by 2030.