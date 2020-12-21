Italy extends 110% fiscal break for rooftop PV linked to building renovations to 2022

The Italian government has decided to extend the so-called “super-bonus” for building renovation projects, which was introduced in May to help revive the country’s economy from the Covid-19 crisis, through 2022.

“The 110% extension of the super bonus until the end of 2022 is an important result for the whole country,” said Vito Crimi, the head of the 5-Star Movement, the largest party in the government coalition. “We must already look forward to the next battle for the Italians: the extension of the super bonus for the whole of 2023.”



The tax break, which is being offered to building renovations and energy requalification projects, is an income tax (IRPEF) rebate that was originally planned to expire at the end of 2021. It will now be applied to all expenses incurred between July 1, 2020, and June 30, 2022, but developers will have time until the end of December 2022 to finalize their projects.

The Italian authorities are applying the 110% tax break to three types of renovation projects, including building insulation, the replacement of cooling and heating systems in multi-unit apartment buildings, and the replacement of cooling and heating systems in single-family homes. PV projects linked to building renovations not included in these categories will not be granted the super eco-bonus but will still be awarded the 50% tax break.

The Italian government has established a maximum price of €2,400 per kilowatt installed for PV systems and €1,000/kWh for storage systems. All PV systems or solar-plus-storage generators installed with the super 110% tax break will be allowed to inject surplus power into the grid, but not under the Italian net-metering regime, known as “Scambio sul posto.” This means that the surpluses will be given to Italian energy agency Gestore dei Servizi Energetici (GSE) for free.