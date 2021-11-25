Malaysia launches scheme enabling consumers to buy renewable energy

Malaysia's Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources has launched a program to enable domestic and industrial consumers in the country to buy electricity produced by renewable energy sources such as solar and hydropower.
Through the scheme, dubbed the Green Electricity Tariff (GET) program, the government will offer 4,500 GWh of power each year. GET customers will be charged an additional MYE0.037 ($0.087) for each kWh of renewable energy purchased. The energy is sold in 100 kWh blocks for residential customers and 1,000 kWh blocks for industrial consumers.
The new mechanism will come into force starting from January 1 and applications by consumers will be accepted by local utility Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) from December 1.
Popular content
According to local media, nine Malaysian corporations have already submitted applications to be provided exclusively with renewable energy. These include, among others, CIMB Bank Bhd, Dutch Lady Milk Industries Bhd, Nestlé (M) Bhd, Gamuda Bhd, HSBC Amanah Malaysia Bhd, and Tenaga itself.
The Malaysian government is currently supporting distributed solar via net metering and large scale PV through a series of tenders. At the end of 2020, the country had around 1,439 MW of installed solar generation capacity, according to the International Renewable Energy Agency.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.