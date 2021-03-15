Malaysia’s 1 GW PV tender attracts lowest bid of $0.0429/kWh

Malaysia’s Energy Commission has announced the shortlisted bidders of the fourth round of the nation’s Large Scale Solar (LSS) procurement scheme.

The authority has pre-selected a total of 823.06 MW of projects across two different project categories, in a tender that was once again under-subscribed.

In the first category, which comprises 20 projects with a capacity of 10 to 30 MW, the assigned capacity has reached 323.06 MW and submitted prices range from MYR0.1850/kWh ($0.049) to MYR0.2481/kWh.

As for the second category, which includes 10 projects with a capacity between 30 and 50 MW, the allocated capacity is 500 MW and the bids range from MYR0.1768/kWh ($0.0429) to MYR0.1970/kWh.

Successful developers will have until the end of 2023 to get their plants connected to the grid.

The last tender round of the LSS program attracted 112 bids, for more than 6.73 GW of generation capacity, and with a lowest solar energy price of MYR0.17777/kWh. However, energy regulator Suruhanjaya Tenaga has shortlisted only five bidders, for a total generation capacity of 490 MW.

