Malaysia’s 1 GW PV tender attracts lowest bid of $0.0429/kWh

Malaysia’s Energy Commission has announced the shortlisted bidders of the fourth round of the nation’s Large Scale Solar (LSS) procurement scheme.
The authority has pre-selected a total of 823.06 MW of projects across two different project categories, in a tender that was once again under-subscribed.
In the first category, which comprises 20 projects with a capacity of 10 to 30 MW, the assigned capacity has reached 323.06 MW and submitted prices range from MYR0.1850/kWh ($0.049) to MYR0.2481/kWh.
As for the second category, which includes 10 projects with a capacity between 30 and 50 MW, the allocated capacity is 500 MW and the bids range from MYR0.1768/kWh ($0.0429) to MYR0.1970/kWh.
Popular content
Successful developers will have until the end of 2023 to get their plants connected to the grid.
The last tender round of the LSS program attracted 112 bids, for more than 6.73 GW of generation capacity, and with a lowest solar energy price of MYR0.17777/kWh. However, energy regulator Suruhanjaya Tenaga has shortlisted only five bidders, for a total generation capacity of 490 MW.
This copy was amended on 15/03/21 to remove the historic conversion value of the lowest solar price registered in the last round of the tender program.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.