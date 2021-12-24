Italy to launch eight renewable tenders on January 31

Italian energy agency the Gestore dei Servizi Energetici (GSE) announced it will launch the eighth round of a tender scheme for large scale renewables on January 31.
Interested developers will have time until March 2 to submit their bids and the final results will be announced by May 31.
Via the procurement exercise, the agency aims to allocate the capacity that was not assigned in the previous six rounds, all of which were under-subscribed. According to GSE this figure has reached 2,485 MW and includes tenders for smaller or other types of renewable energy facilities.
The seventh round of the scheme, for 3.3 GW of renewable energy capacity, was launched in late September. The results of this procurement exercise will be announced by January 28.
Popular content
In the previous six procurement exercises, the GSE allocated a total of 481.6 MW of PV capacity. Final prices for the PV technology ranged between €0.056/kWh and €0.064/kWh.
Italy, which has over 22.4 GW of installed solar capacity, is planning to install around 50 GW by 2030.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
2 comments
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.