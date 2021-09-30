Italy launches 3.3 GW renewables tender

Utility scale PV is currently dealing with a difficult approval process in the Italian PV market.

Italian energy agency the Gestore dei Servizi Energetici (GSE) has launched the seventh round of a tender scheme for large scale renewables.

Through the procurement exercise, the agency wants to allocate 3,312 MW of wind and solar capacity. This includes all the capacity that was not assigned in all the, under-subscribed previous six rounds, a figure which the GSE said, including other tenders for smaller or other kinds of renewable energy facilities, has reached 2,485 MW.

Interested developers will have time until October 30 to submit their bids. The tender's final results will be announced by January 28.

Popular content

In the previous six procurement exercises, the GSE has allocated a total of 481.6 MW of PV capacity. Final prices for the PV technology ranged between €0.056/kWh and €0.064/kWh.

Italy, which has over 22.4 GW of solar capacity, is planning to install around 50 GW by 2030.