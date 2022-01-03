Germany installed 410MW of PV systems in November

From pv magazine Germany
Germany deployed around 409.8MW of new PV capacity in November, according to the latest figures from federal network agency the Bundesnetzagentur.
This compares to 411.9MW in October, and 480MW in November 2020.
In the first 11 months of 2021, developers connected over 4.84GW of solar to the grid, compared to 4.4GW in the same period a year earlier. The country's cumulative solar capacity topped 57.3GW at the end of November.
Popular content
The German PV market keeps being driven by the segments for installations not exceeding 750kW in size, which last month achieved a newly-installed PV capacity of 316.8MW. Of this capacity, around 310MW comes from rooftop PV arrays while the remaining share is represented by small-sized solar parks.
The Bundesnetzagentur also published new feed-in tariffs which will begin this month. The monthly decrease of solar subsidies remains at 1.4% while fixed feed-in tariffs for rooftop systems will range between €0.0683/kWh and €0.0519/kWh, depending on system size.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.