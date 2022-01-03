Germany installed 410MW of PV systems in November

From pv magazine Germany

Germany deployed around 409.8MW of new PV capacity in November, according to the latest figures from federal network agency the Bundesnetzagentur.

This compares to 411.9MW in October, and 480MW in November 2020.

In the first 11 months of 2021, developers connected over 4.84GW of solar to the grid, compared to 4.4GW in the same period a year earlier. The country's cumulative solar capacity topped 57.3GW at the end of November.

The German PV market keeps being driven by the segments for installations not exceeding 750kW in size, which last month achieved a newly-installed PV capacity of 316.8MW. Of this capacity, around 310MW comes from rooftop PV arrays while the remaining share is represented by small-sized solar parks.

The Bundesnetzagentur also published new feed-in tariffs which will begin this month. The monthly decrease of solar subsidies remains at 1.4% while fixed feed-in tariffs for rooftop systems will range between €0.0683/kWh and €0.0519/kWh, depending on system size.