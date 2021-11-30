Germany deployed 4.42 GW of PV in first ten months of 2021

From pv magazine Germany

Germany deployed around 411.9 MW of new PV capacity in October, according to the latest figures from federal network agency the Bundesnetzagentur.

This compares to 406.4 MW in September this year, and 421 MW in October 2020.

In the first ten months of 2021, developers connected over 4.4 GW of solar to the grid, compared to 3.92 GW in the same period a year earlier. The country's cumulative solar capacity topped 56.9 GW at the end of September.

The German PV market keeps being driven by the segments for installations not exceeding 750 kW in size, which last month achieved a newly-installed PV capacity of 304 MW. Of this capacity, around 292 MW comes from rooftop PV arrays while the remaining share is represented by small-sized solar parks.

The Bundesnetzagentur also published new feed-in tariffs which will begin this month. The monthly decrease of solar subsidies remains at 1.4% while fixed feed-in tariffs for rooftop systems will range between €0.07693/kWh and €0.0527/kWh, depending on system size.