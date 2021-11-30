Germany deployed 4.42 GW of PV in first ten months of 2021

From pv magazine Germany
Germany deployed around 411.9 MW of new PV capacity in October, according to the latest figures from federal network agency the Bundesnetzagentur.
This compares to 406.4 MW in September this year, and 421 MW in October 2020.
In the first ten months of 2021, developers connected over 4.4 GW of solar to the grid, compared to 3.92 GW in the same period a year earlier. The country's cumulative solar capacity topped 56.9 GW at the end of September.
Popular content
The German PV market keeps being driven by the segments for installations not exceeding 750 kW in size, which last month achieved a newly-installed PV capacity of 304 MW. Of this capacity, around 292 MW comes from rooftop PV arrays while the remaining share is represented by small-sized solar parks.
The Bundesnetzagentur also published new feed-in tariffs which will begin this month. The monthly decrease of solar subsidies remains at 1.4% while fixed feed-in tariffs for rooftop systems will range between €0.07693/kWh and €0.0527/kWh, depending on system size.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
1 comment
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.