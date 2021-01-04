Germany added 480 MW of PV in November

Germany installed around 4.4 GW of new PV systems in the first 11 months of 2020.

From pv magazine Germany

Germany deployed new PV systems totaling 480 MW in November according to the latest figures from the country's Federal Network Agency (the Bundesnetzagentur). This compares to 421 MW in October, 387.6 MW in September and 270.5 MW in November 2019.

In the first 11 months of 2020, 4.4 GW of new PV systems were registered by the Bundesnetzagentur, with cumulative installed PV capacity reaching 53.1 GW at the end of November. In the same period of 2019, new additions had totaled 3.6 GW.

The combined capacity of all PV systems not exceeding 750 kW in size, and installed last month, reached 383 MW. Of this capacity, around 30 MW is represented by small-sized solar parks built outside of the country's tender scheme for renewables.

As a result of this sustained growth, all the FITs for PV installations will be reduced by another 1.8% and will range from €0.0816-0.0622/kWh, depending on the system size.