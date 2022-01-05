Bangladeshi cabinet approves another 120MW of solar

The nation has almost 800MW of renewables capacity, including this 100MW Energon Renewables project near Mongla.

Plans for a 70MW solar plant in Bangladesh, reported by pv magazine yesterday, have secured approval from the government, with the cabinet committee on government purchase also waving through a separate, 50MW project.

The committee, chaired by finance minister AHM Mustafa Kamal, gave the green light to Korean companies Daehan Green Energy Co Ltd and Hi Korea Co Ltd – plus local developer Pabna Solar Power Ltd – to construct a 70MW, 182-acre solar field at Pabna, and also gave the nod to a 50MW facility in Mymensingh district.

The latter project will be developed by French clean energy business Total Eren, Oslo-based Norwegian Renewables Group AS, and Bangladeshi company Urban Services Ltd, on a build, own and operate basis. With the site in the Muktagacha upazila, or borough, of Mymensingh, the developers will have to build a 20km power line to the nearest 132/33 kV grid sub station.

Government approval for the projects clears the way for state body the Bangladesh Power Development Board to sign off 20-year power purchase agreements committing to buy the electricity generated at the two sites.

The government will pay $0.1015/kWh for the electricity to be generated by the projects, adding up to a $215 million, 20-year commitment for the larger, Pabna facility, which will be based in Ishwardi upazila, and $153 million in Mymensingh.

In each case, the tariff was agreed under the Quick Enhancement of Electricity and Energy Supply (Special Provision) Act 2021, with the approval of the prime minister's office.

Bangladesh hosts 777.4MW of renewable energy generation capacity and the government wants to generate 40% of its electricity from renewables by 2041, and all of it by mid century, as a member of the Climate Vulnerable Forum of states affected by climate change.