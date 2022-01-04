Bangladesh set to approve 70MW solar plant

A 70MW grid-connected solar plant will be set up in Ishwardi upazila, or borough, in the central Bangladesh district of Pabna.
A consortium comprising South Korean rubber product and construction business Hi Korea Co Ltd and entities called Daihan Green Energy Co Ltd and Pabna Solar Power Ltd will jointly set up the plant on a build, own and operate basis on 182 acres of land.
The Bangladeshi government is set to buy electricity generated at the site for $0.1015/kWh under a 20-year deal.
The prime minister’s office has indicated the development should go ahead under the Quick Enhancement of Electricity and Energy Supply (Special Provision) Act 2021.
Power division officials have said a site visit they carried out saw the original plans scaled back from the 100MW, 539 acres envisaged by the development partners, who wanted to sell their power for $0.1550/kWh. The power division's technical committee said the smaller plans would be more appropriate, considering factors including land acquisition and development permits, equipment transportation, and power evacuation infrastructure. The electricity tariff was subsequently revised down by a separate power division committee.
With officials estimating the government would pay $215 million over 20 years for clean electricity at the agreed tariff, the cabinet committee on government procurement will soon seek approval for the Bangladesh Power Development Board to sign the power purchase agreement.
The latest large scale solar plans come on the heels of the commissioning, at the end of the year, of the nation's largest solar plant to date, a 100MW array in southwestern Bangladesh.
The country now reportedly hosts 777.4MW of renewable energy generation capacity.
