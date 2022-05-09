EDF building solar park at closed nuclear plant in France

EDF Renouvelables, the French renewable energy unit of Paris-based EDF, has started building a 12 MW solar park at its Creys-Malville nuclear plant in Creys-Mépieu, in the Isere department in central-southern France.
The facility will feature 22,000 solar modules, said the company, noting that it will start to deploy them in the summer. The solar plant is expected to be operational in early 2023.
“By carrying out the construction of a PV park and the deconstruction of Superphenics side by side, we are demonstrating once again the complementarity of energies and the company's ability to ensure the complete life cycle of all its industrial installations,” said the director of the 1.24 GW nuclear reactor, Mathieu Ponnet.
Popular content
The project is part of EDF's solar plan aimed at deploying 30 GW of PV in France.
The Superphenix reactor was commissioned in 1986. It was shut down permanently in 1997, after several years of difficult operations and much public protest. The facility was closed by former French Prime Minister Lionel Jospen due to its high costs, safety issues and several court cases. It is now expected to be dismantled by French conglomerate Areva by 2024.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.