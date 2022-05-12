Smarter E Products: Gamesa Electric presents new central PV inverter

Spain's Gamesa Electric has launched a new central inverter solution with an output of 4,700 kVA. It said that the Proteus PV inverter is an upgrade over the existing Gamesa Electric 3X series.

The Proteus central inverter can be deployed in four configurations and can be combined with DC-coupled storage and AC storage. It can also be used for the conditioning of electrolyzers in green hydrogen generation.

“Proteus is related to the mythological figure that represents flexibility, speed, versatility and also has the ability to foresee and anticipate the future,” said Enrique de la Cruz, sales director of solar and storage at Gamesa Electric. “These are characteristics with which we feel very identified since they are part of the DNA of our solutions. In fact, one of the reasons why we consider this denomination so appropriate is that Proteus links perfectly with our motto: shaping new energy.”

The 1,500 V inverter solution has an efficiency rating of 99.45% and a European efficiency rating of 99.24%. It features Gamesa Electric’s CoolBrid cooling technology, with liquid cooling and forced-air cooling. Liquid cools the inverter bridge and grid filter, while forced air cools small components such as switches and fuses. The liquid is changed every five years. The outdoor design is rated at IP55, and operates at up to 60 C.

Popular content

Gamesa Electric claimed to have achieved market-leading maximum power point tracking (MPPT) efficiency. It said the MPPT voltage ranges from 835 V to 1,300 V. It has also claimed that the inverters offer best-in-class total harmonic distortion, with THDi at the 50th order reported at 0.7%.

It said it chose “Proteus” as the name of the new product “from more than a hundred alternatives proposed by the company’s workers.” The inverter is a finalist for this year’s Intersolar Award 2022.