Bosnian utility to deploy 50 MW of solar on coal waste site

JP Elektroprivreda BiH (EBiH), the public utility of Bosnia-Herzegovina, has signed a 30-year concession agreement with the Ministry of Economy of the Central Bosnia Canton for the construction of two solar power plants with a combined capacity of 50 MW.

The two facilities, Gračanica 1 and Gračanica 2, will be built on a waste dump site of a coal mine in the municipality of Gračanica. The mine serves the 450 MW Kakanj Thermal Power Plant, which is operated by EBiH. It will invest BAM 60 million ($31 million) in the two projects.

“During the entire concession period, JP Elektroprivreda BiH will pay the Central Bosnia Canton a fee for the concession in the amount of 1.5 percent of the total value of the electricity produced,” the utility said in a statement.

The company said it plans to build other PV plants at its Breza, Kakanj and Kreka coal mines and other unspecified locations. Its solar portfolio currently stands at 230 MW. In May 2021, it launched a call to acquire operational renewable energy projects exceeding 1 MW in size.

According to the latest statistics from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), Bosnia-Herzegovina had just 53 MW of solar connected to the grid by the end of 2021. In May, Bosnia's Foreign Investment Promotion Agency revealed that Norwegian developer Greenstat had started working on a 45 MW solar plant in the country.