Poland’s largest solar plant goes online

German developer Goldbeck Solar said it has switched on a 204 MW solar plant in Zwartowo, northern Poland.

The project is the first phase of a 290 MW scheme that includes another 86 MW facility. The company invested PLN 635 million ($128.8 million) in the 204 MW plant. Construction of the 300-hectare solar park began in the first quarter of 2021.

The facility is owned by Stigma Sp z o.o., a special purpose vehicle controlled by Green Energy Services sp. zo.o., which is a joint venture between Solarnet Investment GmbH and Goldbeck's Energy Consult Sp. z .o.o. Solarnet Investment GmbH unit. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and Poland's Bank Pekao S.A. and PKO Bank Polski are the main lenders backing the project.

The solar plant features inverters provided by German manufacturer SMA Solar Technology and solar modules supplied by Chinese producer Suntech.

“For Goldbeck Solar, the Zwartowo solar park is important in two respects. Zwartowo is not only the largest plant the solar specialist has built so far, but also a symbol of Joachim Goldbeck’s determination,” the company said in a statement. “Even constant challenges such as the disruption of supply chains and rising component prices could not stop the progress of the project.”