Suntech to reach 10 GW of annual output capacity by year-end

Chinese PV module manufacturer Wuxi Suntech has completed the first 1.5 GW phase of its 10 GW capacity expansion plan.

With the new capacity at its factory in Wuxi, Jiangsu province, the company’s total module output now stands at 6 GW, on top of 4.5 GW of capacity at its production facilities in Wuxi and Changzhou, Jiangsu.

“We will reach up to 10 GW by the end of this year,” Wuxi Suntech told pv magazine. The additional 4 GW will be located at two more factories in Yangzhou and Zhenjiang, both in Jiangsu province.

For phase one, the module maker invested around CNY490 million ($70.2 million). It said the new lines cover all mainstream technologies and are compatible with multi-busbar cells of various formats, from 166mm to 182mm, including 78-cell solar modules, as well as space to upgrade to 210mm large-format cells.

“Suntech will keep upgrading the Wuxi manufacturing facility with intelligent technology later this year,” the company said. “(It) is committed to creating a national pilot demonstration project of intelligent manufacturing and a national project of intelligent manufacturing with comprehensive standardization and application of new modes, which will enable the Wuxi manufacturing facility to achieve AI intelligent inspection and IV automatic testing and other technological improvements.”