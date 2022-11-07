GameChange Solar launches mounting system for east-west oriented solar parks

GameChange Solar has unveiled a new fixed-tilt racking system for ground-mounted projects. It has a 5-degree or 10-degree east-west landscape configuration.
The MaxDensity system is designed to maximize the number of modules packed onto a site, with a ground coverage ratio of up to 98%. It can be installed in blocks of up to 7 MW, in configurations of up to 12,000 modules. It supports all commercially available framed modules, according to the company.
The system can handle up to 120 mph wind and heavy snow loads. The company claims a cost of $0.039/W in the United States and $0.029/W globally for a typical 105 mph wind load with moderate soil corrosion.
Popular content
GameChange Solar said that the new system is easy to install.
“MaxDensity has much fewer part types than a typical fixed tilt racking system, making it faster than conventional fixed tilt structures,” it said in a statement. “There is no heavy equipment such as pile drivers required, only handheld tools are needed.”
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
2 comments
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.