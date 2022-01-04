Koch Investments unit invests $150 million in GameChange Solar

From pv magazine USA

GameChange Solar, a provider of racking and trackers for utility-scale and commercial solar projects, has announced a $150 million investment from Koch Strategic Platforms (KSP), a subsidiary of Koch Investments Group.

The preferred stock investment, if converted, would represent a minority stake in GameChange. In addition to capital investment, Koch and GameChange are exploring further synergies across Koch Industries, including Koch Engineered Solutions and KBX, a transport logistics unit.

GameChange Solar has demonstrated steady growth since it was established in 2012 and is currently ranked the third-largest solar tracker company in the United States, and sixth globally in 2020 by Wood Mackenzie.

KSP’s strategy diverged from Koch Industries historic resistance to the proliferation of solar. In 2016, Koch-backed groups like the American Legislative Exchange Council led state-level policy fights against PV. In Arizona, Nevada, and especially Florida, the group had success in pushing rate hikes and fees for residential solar customers.

Popular content

Now, KSP said it is focused on energy transformations as one of its core verticals, making investments in in companies met with strong tailwinds that are disrupting the industry. Recently, the investment arm announced investments in the battery value chain, energy storage, and infrastructure.

GameChange and KSP said the investment will fuel further develop margin-enhancing balance of system solutions, including a new 2P tracker technology, a fixed-tilt system, and advanced tracker software.

Citi acted as sole placement agent and strategic adviser, and Goodwin Procter served as legal counsel to GameChange. Jones Day acted as legal counsel to Koch.