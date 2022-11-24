Switzerland introduces auction scheme for solar over 150 kW

Switzerland's Federal Council has introduced new amendments to the country's energy law to further support solar energy deployment. The new provisions include a new auction scheme for solar projects above 150 kW in size and a bonus for PV installations at high-altitude sites across the Alps.

“For the first time, auctions will be held for large photovoltaic installations,” the Federal Council said in a statement. “The aid will be awarded to producers offering a given amount of solar energy at the lowest price. These auctions are intended for photovoltaic installations that are not intended for self-consumption, such as those built on hangars or barns.”

It said that PV systems deployed on infrastructure assets such as dam walls and noise barriers often have higher costs and will probably not be competitive in the auction. The new auction mechanism will replace the country's feed-in tariff scheme, which expires at the end of this year.

“Special auctions can be carried out for this type of installation in order to allow their construction,” said the Federal Council.

By the end of December, Switzerland had reached a cumulative installed solar power capacity of 3.65 GW. This was enough to cover around 6% of its total electricity demand. The Federal Office of Energy recently revealed that the country deployed around 683 MW of PV in 2021. Trade group Swissolar said this positive trend will continue in 2022, with predictions for between 850 MW and 900 MW of annual capacity additions.