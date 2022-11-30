Italy hits 959 MW/1,826 MWh of distributed storage capacity

By the end of September, Italy had installed 159,725 distributed storage systems linked to renewable energy projects, according to new figures from the national renewables association, ANIE Rinnovabili.

The storage systems have a combined capacity of 959 MW and a maximum storage capacity of 1,826 MWh. This compares to 720 MW/1,361 MWh of distributed storage capacity at the end of June and 189.5 MW/295.6 MWh at the end of 2020.

The new capacity for the third quarter of this year was 215 MW/472 MWh, which marks the strongest three-month period ever recorded for storage deployment in the country. According to the new figures, most of the devices – 159,717 – are connected to PV systems. Most of the storage systems have been deployed in the region of Lombardy, with a combined capacity of 189 MW/366 MWh. The regional government is implementing a multi-year rebate scheme for residential and commercial storage systems coupled with PV.

