Italy hits 720 MW/1,361 MWh of distributed storage capacity

By the end of June, Italy had installed 122,279 distributed storage systems linked to renewable energy projects, according to new figures from the national renewables association, ANIE Rinnovabili.

The storage systems have a combined capacity of 720 MW and a maximum storage capacity of 1,316 MWh. This compares to 977 MWh of distributed storage capacity at the end of March and 189.5 MW/295.6 MWh at the end of 2020.

The newly installed capacity for the first quarter of this year was 303 MW/632 MWh, which represents the strongest three-month period ever recorded in the country for storage deployment. According to the new figures, most of the devices – 12,425, for a total capacity of 710 MW/1,340 MWh – are based on lithium-ion technologies, with the remaining share represented by lead batteries and other technologies.

Most of the storage systems have been deployed in the region of Lombardy, with a combined capacity of 52 MW/114 MWh. The regional government is implementing a multi-year rebate scheme for residential and commercial storage systems coupled with PV.

Italy's National Integrated Plan for Climate and Energy aims for 50GW of solar by 2030.