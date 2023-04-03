Spain reports soaring number of hybrid wind-solar projects now under review

From pv magazine Spain
Spain's Ministry for the Ecological Transition has recently started to review approvals for numerous projects that combine PV with wind power. The developers include Spanish energy giant Iberdrola, renewables producer Acciona, project developer Forestalia, energy company Ignis , and Enel Green Power, the renewable energy unit of Italian utility Enel.
Iberdrola is the developer with the largest share, split into 11 proposals, including some initiatives to hybridize existing plants and some to develop new hybrid schemes. The Spanish utility wants to build a series of solar plants to be connected to existing wind facilities in Spain.
Acciona, meanwhile, has submitted a proposal to hybridize a wind power facility with a 31.4 MW solar plant in Albacete, and another proposal to connect a wind plant with a 26.5 MW PV array in Jerez de la Frontera. It says it plans to hybridize two wind facilities in Palencia with a 31 MW solar facility and a wind power plant in Albacete with a 52 MW solar farm.
Ignis has submitted a proposal to build a 282.2 MW hybrid plant in Zaragoza, while Enerpal has revealed plans to build a 30 MW solar installation close to a wind plant in Palencia.
Madrid-based Grupo Arrate says it wants to build a 107.8 MW hybrid park in Albacete and a 171.2 MW installation in Olmedilla. Enel Green Power, meanwhile, says it plans to deploy a 259.2 MW plant in Teruel. In addition, Forestalia says it wants to couple a 42.5 MW solar plant with two existing wind facilities in Zaragoza, totaling 126 MW of capacity.
Spain currently hosts one of the world's first hybrid wind-solar projects – a 3.3 MW demonstration project built in 2018 by Portuguese utility EDP and Danish wind specialist Vestas near Cadiz, Andalucía, in southern Spain.
