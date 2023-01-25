Acciona energizes 125 MW solar plant in Spain

From pv magazine Spain

Spanish renewable energy company Acciona has commissioned a 125 MW solar complex in Almendralejo, in the Spanish southern province of Badajoz, in the autonomous community of Extremadura.

Construction on the Extremadura I, II and III photovoltaic field started in November 2021.

The company invested around €80 million ($87.0 million) in the project, which relies on 234,640 solar panels provided by an undisclosed manufacturer, each rated at 540 W.

The construction works of Extremadura I, II and III have brought to light a series of archaeological remains, among which a group of Chalcolithic settlements from more than 5,000 years ago stands out. The company affirms that it has been adapting the design and configuration of its photovoltaic project to ensure the protection and preservation of the remains.

Acciona Energía says that “it has worked hand in hand with archaeologists, specialists in heritage conservation and the General Directorate of Cultural Heritage of the Junta de Extremadura to locate, demarcate and safeguard the 11 sites found that represent 30 hectares of archaeological protection”.