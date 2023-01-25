Acciona energizes 125 MW solar plant in Spain

From pv magazine Spain
Spanish renewable energy company Acciona has commissioned a 125 MW solar complex in Almendralejo, in the Spanish southern province of Badajoz, in the autonomous community of Extremadura.
Construction on the Extremadura I, II and III photovoltaic field started in November 2021.
The company invested around €80 million ($87.0 million) in the project, which relies on 234,640 solar panels provided by an undisclosed manufacturer, each rated at 540 W.
Popular content
The construction works of Extremadura I, II and III have brought to light a series of archaeological remains, among which a group of Chalcolithic settlements from more than 5,000 years ago stands out. The company affirms that it has been adapting the design and configuration of its photovoltaic project to ensure the protection and preservation of the remains.
Acciona Energía says that “it has worked hand in hand with archaeologists, specialists in heritage conservation and the General Directorate of Cultural Heritage of the Junta de Extremadura to locate, demarcate and safeguard the 11 sites found that represent 30 hectares of archaeological protection”.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.