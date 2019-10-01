Forestalia plans additional 1.3 GW of solar in Spain

From pv magazine Spain.

Since its birth in 2011 in nearby Zaragoza, renewable project developer Forestalia has set out to support its native Navarre autonomous community.

Of the 1.92 GW of solar and wind projects awarded the group in auctions held in 2016 and 2017, around 1.8 GW of generation capacity is in Aragon, in the form of more than 50 renewables parks.

As if this were not enough, the company yesterday held a press conference at the headquarters of the Government of Aragon in Teruel before the president of the community, Javier Lambá, to announce its intent to develop another 66 solar and wind parks that will add 3 GW of renewables capacity across 50 municipalities in the province of Teruel over the next four years. The planned investment will exceed €2.4 billion and 12,000 direct and indirect jobs will be created, the company said in a statement.

Of the projects, 34 will be solar and 32 wind, to add 1.3 GW and 1,640 MW of new generation capacity, respectively. Forestalia said it will also promote a pellet production plant in the Teruel municipality of Andorra.

Forestalia secured 316 MW of solar generation capacity in a PV auction held in July 2017.